The Max Lens Mod brings HyperSmooth video stabilisation and an ultra-wide SuperView perspective to the GoPro Hero9 Black

GoPro has unveiled a new Max Lens Mod (£89.99) for its flagship Hero9 Black that expands the camera's capabilities with a buffet of new features. For starters, the attachable lens allows for Max HyperSmooth video stabilisation at resolutions and frame rates of up to 2.7K at 60fps, and can use Horizon Lock to keep the horizon perfectly level even if your camera rotates while recording (heads up extreme sports junkies). It also brings an ultra-wide 155-degree Max SuperView perspective into play, which is the widest perspective ever on a Hero camera, and can be used to capture ultra-smooth Max TimeWarp video. What a robust little fella.