Leica’s new flagship compact D-Lux ducks under the £1000 mark

We always love it when Leica brings out a new camera, if only for the punning opportunities. Maybe next year they’ll make it really easy by launching something on International Talk Leica Pirate Day. For now there’s the D-Lux 7 compact, with a new 17MP Four Thirds sensor, high-res EVF and LCD touchscreen, 4K video, 11fps burst shooting, compatibility with Leica’s Fotos app for remote control from your smartphone, and wireless transfer of your lovely images back to it. It comes in at £995, which seems Leica fair price to us.