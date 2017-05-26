ION360 wants to be the most talented phone case ever

Time was, a phone case just did one thing: protect your mobile from dings and dents. Then they started getting smarter, adding places to put your bank cards or a battery charger. And that’s how we get to the ION360 (£219.99, available mid-July), which offers owners of the iPhone 7/7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus a case that not only protects, not only charges, but comes with a snap-on camera module that shoots up to two hours of 4K 360-degree video and captures 8MP 360-degree stills. Talk about multitalented. Well, come on: how many other phone cases let you livestream your walk to work?