Fujifilm’s GFX 100 is a medium format miracle which behaves like a mirrorless with in-body image stabilisation

Many will warn you that medium format is a pain in the membrane and that’s down to three mighty inconveniences: Size - often very bulky, speed – focus can be a nightmare, and price – these mammoth sensors don’t come cheap. The Fujifilm GFX 100 which packs a back-illuminated 102MP CMOS sensor combined with the speedy X-Processor 4 promises optimum image quality but it’s the 3.76 million phase detection and AF algorithm adopted from the X-T3 and X-T30 that will take the pain out of this format and that, quite frankly, is blowing our cerebrums. Crane your neck round the back and there lies the 2.36 million dot tilting 3.2in LCD display, plus an additional 1.8in screen on the top panel and another panel underneath the main screen showing extra setting info in large text. It’s a little larger than the GFX 50 series and comes in at around 1,400g, but the 5.5 stops of vibration reduction means it’s a champ in the hand and compatible with any G-mount lens. Another accolade is owed for its video recording prowess offering uncropped 4K video shooting at 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 30p. Yours for £9,999 and available in June.