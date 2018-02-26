The EOS M50 finally brings some 4K love to Canon's mirrorless cameras

When it comes to mirrorless cameras, Canon has so far reacted like us on a freezing Monday morning – turning over in bed for 'just a few more minutes' in the familiar warmth of its DSLR range. Well, no longer. With the EOS M50 it's bolted upright and declared itself a contender to the likes of Sony and Fuji. While the M50 sits below the pricier M5 and M6 in Canon's M-range, it's actually the most powerful mirrorless snapper Canon has made so far. For the first time on a consumer Canon cam, it'll pack both the latest Digic 8 processor and the ability to shoot 4K video (cue ironic cheers). Another new feature is eye detection, which means it autofocus will hunt down the closest eye of your beaming aunt or even pet. And with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, 3in vari-angle touchscreen and Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, it genuinely seems to have the full house of features that Canon fans have been waiting an eternity (well, about three years) for.