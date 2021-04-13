The Ankerwork PowerConf C300 will work your best angles

In recent times we've been forced to focus on the single thing, which for the most of us, we never thought would matter; the webcams on our laptops. After a year of exhausting them through painful virtual meetings, they’re mostly useless, which is why many opted for something that'll keep us in focus. Anker's 1080p, HD webcam with a built-in AI chipset is smarter than most, and with working from home still very much a part of our lives, accurate colour reproduction, good low-light performance and the choice to have three field-of-views all has our interest well and truly piqued. The AI provides smart framing that helps keep the focus where you want it to be, and it’ll reframe when the subject is making any grand gestures, and knowing not to for smaller genstures, like every time you sip from a mug of tea, although that would make for a dramatic conference call. Available to buy right now for £119, the company have announced there’s a portable conference speaker on its way too, the PowerConf S500.