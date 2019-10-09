Transparent Sound's latest bluetooth speaker wants to make art house audio a thing

If you're in the market for a bluetooth speaker that delivers stellar sound and can also double as a piece of modern art, the Small Transparent Speaker (£450) will be right up your pretentious, ahem, tasteful street. Although the name could use a bit of work, the device is undoubtedly a stunner, and has been constructed using one single aluminium uniframe and tempered glass panels that combine to deliver a truly unique aesthetic. The folks over at Transparent Sound also claim the see-through speaker has been designed to become better over time, and can hold and power a variety of wireless upgrades including Amazon Alexa's Echo Input multiroom system and the Sonos Connect and AMP hub. Talk about versatile.