Technics SC-C70 is an all-in-one hi-fi marvel

Watch out Naim Mu-so, there’s a new all-in-one in town. Technics might be better known for its nostalgia-inducing turntables but it’s taking a break from the vinyl revival to dip its toe into new waters. The SC-C70 is a one-box compact stereo system that’s got a CD player in the top for the traditional among you, and a pick of AirPlay, DLNA or Bluetooth for streaming. There are five speakers hiding behind that deliciously industrial grille, and plenty of tech on board that promises distortion-free hi-fi sound. It’s due out in September with a price to be confirmed.