Sony's new true wireless noise cancelling buds promise unrivalled sound and unparalleled silence

Sony has debuted a new pair of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds that promise unrivalled sound and unparalleled silence. At face value that sentence makes no sense whatsoever, but hey, the wacky world of noise cancelling has been blowing minds for years now. The new WF-1000XM3 (£220) buds feature high-end Dual Noise Sensor technology that works with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e to catch and cancel ambient noise. It's a combo that'll apparently handle anything from loud aircraft cabin noise to the hustle and bustle of the urban sprawl, so it sounds like they're pretty capable. The buds also use Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX tech to upscale compressed music files to make your favourite bangers sound better than ever. Toss in up to 24 hours of battery life and a portable charging case, and the Sony WF-1000XM3's start to sound like real go-getters. Be sure to look out for them on shelves in August.