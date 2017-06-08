The Seed turntable is an all-in-one vinyl marvel

In a list of things that really shouldn’t work, whacking a turntable on top of a pretty hefty speaker has to be up there. But the Seed all-in-one turntable by Hym promises to keep vinyl-bothering vibrations at bay, damping resonance with its “Tri-Point” suspension system that’ll keep the aluminium platter and tone arm steady. The built-in speaker means business too, with two 10cm woofers and a 3cm tweeter in charge of pumping out 70w of crackle-free sound. And while vinyl may well be Seed’s bread and butter, Bluetooth and wi-fi are also on board for streaming. Got an existing system you'd like to hook it up to? There's a choice of RCA line-out, SPDIF out and a 3.5 aux input, which should have you covered. Seed's $40,000 Kickstarter goal was funded within two hours, so it's got to be on to something.