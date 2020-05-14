The second-gen Beosound A1 packs a bigger battery and improved 360-degree sound

Bang & Olufsen has refreshed its Beosound range of bluetooth speakers with the second-generation Beosound A1 (£200). The upgraded speaker is slimmer than its predecessor, and comes with Alexa voice control built-in, which is apparently a world first for a bluetooth only speaker, an improved 48 hour battery life at 'moderate volume' (55dB), and re-designed audio drivers for clearer 360-degree sound. The plucky music box also includes a 3-microphone array for better call clarity when used as a speakerphone, and is dirt, sand, and water resistant at depths of up to 1m – so it should fare well on any beach trips you've got planned.