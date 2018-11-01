News
Kef LSX are a formidable wireless pair of mini music beasts
Streaming ahead
You’d only have to say, ‘They’re really expensive’ and ‘they take up loads of room in your house’ before someone would guess you’re talking about a full stereo set-up. Your game of 20 questions would be over in a flash. Which is why Kef has given life to its new music system building on the successes of the famed LS50s, slashing both the size and price in half (now £1,000). Majestic sound ensured, it’s built for modern homes offering Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and plays nice with Spotify, Apple music and Tidal. Wind your neck over to the back and there’s aux inputs and a subwoofer if you’re still after a bit more audio beef. Available now and in a devastatingly handsome array of colours: maroon, blue, gloss white, black and olive.
Audio