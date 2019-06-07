Bose latest true wireless earbuds will arrive before the end of 2019

Bose has wheeled out another AirPods competitor in the form of the new true wireless Earbuds 500. Unveiled earlier this week, the Earbuds 500 are being pitched as the successor to the SoundSport Free buds, and will supposedly deliver the same level of audio performance, comfort, and stability, alongside extra features such as touch controls and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The ditty buds are also smaller and sleeker than the SoundSports, and will be enabled with Bose AR, the company's audio-first augmented reality tech. Although there's no word on pricing or a concrete release date as of yet, Bose has promised the 500s will be on shelves by the end of 2019.