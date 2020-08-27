B&O's limited edition Beoplay H95 noise-cancelling cans promise adaptive audio with a luxury finish

Bang & Olufsen is launching a new pair of limited edition noise cancelling headphones to celebrate its 95th anniversary, and they're the definition of a luxury item. Crafted to deliver the "ultimate listening experience," the Beoplay H95 (£700) uses immersive adaptive active noise-cancellation (ANC) tech in combination with two 40mm titanium drivers to deliver clear audio that responds to the world around it. The high-end cans also offer up to 38 hours of playback, and utilise a foldable design and secure hardcase for maximum portability. Of course, if you're going to spend £700 on a pair of headphones, you'd expect a few extra flourishes. Fortunately, the H95 delivers them in spades, and features a numbered engraving from 01 to 95 - one set for each year that B&O has been around - golden detailing, an anodised aluminium body, memory foam and top grain lambskin ear cushions, and charging cables made from woven fabric. Worth every penny, right?