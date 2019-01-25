Honor Watch Magic

Hey wait, this looks familiar. Just like the Huawei Watch GT right? Well, half right.

The Watch GT, which we were thoroughly impressed with was 10.6mm thick whereas this sheds a few mm at just 9.8mm. When smartwatches are getting chunkier than Hulk Hogan on a Harley-Davidson, this is a move in the right direction.

Because of the slimmer and slightly smaller body, the side buttons sit closer together. Some might find that a touch fiddly.

The ceramic circumference with embossed numbers gives it a whiff of fanciness. The Magic comes in blue, black and silver and then it’s a bit confusing as the Dream comes in coral pink, apricot white and a special edition Vivienne Tam version.

It’s essentially the same watch, but with smaller straps. The need for a different name is befuddling. Keeping it versatile however, there are a myriad of difference straps on offer, made of either silicone for a sportier aesthetic or leather for a touch of luxe.

Again, borrowing Watch GT elements, it’s got two buttons on the right to navigate around the interface and heart-rate sensor on the back. The sensor sits closely and comfortably to the wrist, this is important to generate accurate pulse measurements.

When you’ve fallen out of favour with buttons you’ll have a lovely AMOLED display to swipe at. On paper 390 x 390 seems a puny resolution, but when it comes to a smartwatch this surely isn’t the most important factor, since no one is using them to stream Blue Planet II. We found it to be perfectly adequate and it was super responsive when flicking between menus and settings.