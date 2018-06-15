In a market crammed with action-cranking first-person shooters and zombie survival games, 2010’s Metro 2033 – and its sequel, Metro: Last Light – managed to stand apart from the lock-and-load pack.

Set in Moscow’s subway system, following a city-obliterating nuclear blast, the series has always favored atmosphere, immersion and moody storytelling as much as twitchy gunplay.

Its next installment, Metro Exodus, aims to retain the franchise’s defining elements, while also forging some new paths. A bigger, more wide-open world, deeper weapon customization and crafting, and a less-linear story are among the elements evolving the series.