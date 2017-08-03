The big upside of all this is that it gives you the freedom to shape Chloe’s past rather than just traipse through it while trying not to rearrange too much. Wanna steal some drug money? Go for it, but you can also play the goody two shoes without things feeling totally preposterous.

So yeah, Life is Strange’s big BioShock-inspired moral choices are back again, and so are a cavalcade of characters from first run. There’s Frank before you spilled his beans, and David before he REDACTED FOR SPOILERS , and they're all pretty much as you'd expect them to be. Only you now can't bend time to back yourself out of a poorly made decision. You'll have to ‘backtalk’ your way through these scenarios instead, which sounds like a massive fudge.

Really, this gets to the heart of Before the Storm and just how it different it'll dare to be from the series that inspired it. With pretty much the same setting, art style and cast of reprobates as before, at least in the half hour I saw, you probably shouldn't expect too much in the way of originality. So far, the series seems in safe hands, and that's good enough for me.

This should be a decent prequel to a cult classic. Even if you do know how it ends.