Think Pep Guardiola is overrated and that anyone could win the Premier League with a bottomless transfer budget? Then it’s time to prove it once and for all by achieving the same feat on Football Manager 2018.

Oh, you’re not a PC gamer? That’s no longer an excuse, as Football Manager has sealed its dream move to the Nintendo Switch. But as with the likes of Morata, Pogba and Lacazette, this blockbuster signing may not be as fantastic as it initially seems.

That’s because the Switch has been lumbered with the lightweight Touch version - and saying that Football Manager Touch is just as good as the full-fat edition on PC is an even bolder claim than calling Joe Allen the Welsh Xavi.

But with the majority of features intact, is Football Manager Touch 2018 at least a worthy super sub when you’re out and about and require the Switch’s portability powers?