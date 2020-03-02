Final Fantasy VII is one of the most important games of all time. The original RPG, which launched way back on the PlayStation in 1997, introduced the Japanese role-playing game to the world at large. It unapologetically thrust story-driven, combat-focused gaming into the limelight, and bewitched a whole generation of gamers with its universally acclaimed charms.

Following the exploits of moody teenage mercenary Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII seemed years ahead of its time – its punchy, antagonistic story depicted the struggle between ecoterrorist group AVALANCHE and energy-hungry megacorporation, Shinra Electric Power Company. Surprisingly, the game’s message of impending environmental disaster and the idea of giving back to the planet to prevent worldwide armageddon hasn’t aged. In fact, you could say it's never been more relevant.

Square Enix knows Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved – and successful – games of all time. It knows that even hearing one trill of the game’s soundtrack triggers a release of dopamine in pretty much anyone that owned a PlayStation… and the publisher wants to capitalise on that.

After years – decades! – of fan requests, rumours and pundits crying ‘it can’t be done’, Final Fantasy VII has returned.