Final Fantasy VII is one of the most important games of all time. The original RPG, which launched way back on the PlayStation in 1997, introduced the Japanese role-playing game to the world at large. It unapologetically thrust story-driven, combat-focused gaming into the limelight, and bewitched a whole generation of gamers with its universally acclaimed charms.
Following the exploits of moody teenage mercenary Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII seemed years ahead of its time – its punchy, antagonistic story depicted the struggle between ecoterrorist group AVALANCHE and energy-hungry megacorporation, Shinra Electric Power Company. Surprisingly, the game’s message of impending environmental disaster and the idea of giving back to the planet to prevent worldwide armageddon hasn’t aged. In fact, you could say it's never been more relevant.
Square Enix knows Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved – and successful – games of all time. It knows that even hearing one trill of the game’s soundtrack triggers a release of dopamine in pretty much anyone that owned a PlayStation… and the publisher wants to capitalise on that.
After years – decades! – of fan requests, rumours and pundits crying ‘it can’t be done’, Final Fantasy VII has returned.
Midgar reimagined
Final Fantasy VII Remake is a completely new project. Built from the ground up in a modified version of the Unreal Engine, Square Enix is eking out the story of the original in episodes, with each individual game focusing on one major portion of the story.
The first episode, due to release on PlayStation 4 on April 10, focuses on the start of the game, specificially on Cloud and his crew’s attempts to sabotage Shinra’s activities in the city of Midgar.
It's immediately clear from the faithfully recreated intro crawl that lingers over Midgar and its grimy, polluted streets that Square Enix is making a statement. “Look what we can do” it boasts. “Look how far we’ve come”. As that nostalgic music starts up and the camera pulls in on Cloud, you can see that this is a true 2020 game – a game extracting every byte of power it can from the PlayStation 4.
Cloud and proud
You gain control of Cloud, and you notice how the lowlight Midgar’s alleys glints on his sword. You notice the detail of his animations as he runs in and attacks a pair of Shinra guards. You’re in control – tapping Square to attack – and already you can see where Square Enix deviates from the original game.
Turn-Based combat isn’t turned on by default. Instead you’re encouraged to get up close and personal with your enemies – lay down physical attacks until you build up enough points for a special move. This system, especially by the time you have three party members to play with, feels like what Square Enix has been aiming to perfect for years. It feels like what Final Fantasy XV (the last main Final Fantasy game, confusingly enough) was supposed to be: a perfect mix of tactical and real-time, enough to keep your brain and your fingers engaged all at once.
By the time you reach the first real boss, you understand what this game is doing: it wants to make you feel powerful – powerful enough to wield a sword almost the same size as you – and it wants you to feel smart. Ordering allies to attack in bursts to stagger enemies, managing how many abilities you can lay down at any one time, peppering whatever resists you with physical attacks to keep up the rhythm… the whole system is as intuitive as it is pretty.
Same, but oh-so different
By expanding the game in meaningful ways – adding in side missions, tweaking the story, making everything just that bit more modern – Square Enix has concocted a game that’s as relevant to Final Fantasy veterans as it is to players that just want to play a bleeding edge RPG… something that’s at the pinnacle of what developers are capable of putting together in the final years of the PlayStation 4.
Whether it’s in the sound design, the only occasionally dodgy voice acting, the freedom of choice you have in how you level up your characters, or the remarkable depth of the city we’ve seen so far, Final Fantasy VII Remake delivers.
Even if you’re one of those died-in-the-wool, ‘it can’t live up to my nostalgia’ Final Fantasy mega fans, this game is going to impress. Everything from the realistic-yet-stylistically deformed characters to the battle system that both is and isn’t what you remember plays into what this game is: a careful balance of cutting edge game design and loving throwback, woven together in a gripping tapestry.
Final Fantasy VII Remake initial verdict
Final Fantasy VII Remake is a well-crafted, exceptionally produced piece of gaming gold, a project that proudly shows off Square Enix’s legacy and future in one fell swoop.
The developer has had a rough time of it this generation so far, but if everything that’s come before has walked so that Final Fantasy VII Remake can run - the experiments seem to have been worth it.
Full review next month.