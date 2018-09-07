We’re now on to the third X-T model, so it’s perfectly likely that some consumers of the X-T3 will have used previous versions - if that’s you, you should be happy that Fujifilm has pretty much stuck with the same design here.

Fujifilm goes for two styles in its flagship models - the X-T and the X-Pro. The former uses a more classic DSLR-type approach - that is with the viewfinder in the middle of the top plate, and a chunky grip.

This is a Fujifilm so of course we’ve got plenty of retro-charm, dials a plenty and lots of instant-access control. On the top plate, you’ll find a shutter speed dial, ISO dial, exposure compensation dial and a customisable function button. There’s also two sub dials - one for altering metering and another for drive mode. Aperture can be controlled either via the lens itself, or using a scrolling dial.

So far, so Fuji - but the company has taken in some feedback from users to make just a few small, but noticeable improvements. For example, the diopter adjuster on the electronic viewfinder can now be locked in place, preventing accidental changes when carrying the camera - so if you’ve ever looked through an EVF, noticed it was all blurry and thought it was probably time to put down the bottle of lager, that should hopefully change all that.

The screen has also been improved - hurrah it’s now touch-sensitive. That was a pretty big omission back in 2016 with the X-T2, so it’s not a huge surprise to see it added here.

As with the X-T2 it uses Fujifilm’s clever three-way (steady on) hinge system to give you a tilt in three different directions. A small joystick on the back of the camera can be used to move the AF point around the screen - and remember you now have the entire area to play with - but you can also use the touchscreen to set AF point, even while using the viewfinder.

A quick menu - accessed by a tap of the Q button - brings up all your oft-used settings, and you can now also navigate around that by touch. In a camera market that is increasingly focusing on full-frame models, Fuji is really trying to push the message that using the smaller APS-C sensor is the best balance, leaving you with a much more manageable overall system.

It would argue that a full-frame system such as those from Sony, Nikon and now Canon, leaves you with much bigger lenses and accessories. APS-C is larger than Panasonic and Olympus’ Four Thirds format, hence the “balance” between high image quality and high portability.