Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus 6T: The weigh-in

The OnePlus 6T is our current pick for the best sub-£500 handset, but following the MWC barrage, the competition is about to heat up in a major way.
Xiaomi's Mi 9 looks to be the leading candidate to usurp the throne. The Mi 9 matches the OnePlus 6T in some respects, from screen to in-display fingerprint sensor, but Xiaomi's phone also seemingly comes out ahead in some respects. Can Xiaomi beat OnePlus at its own game?
Here's a look at how the two phones compare based on our hands-on Mi 9 impressions and the specs. We'll update this comparison with a final verdict once we review Xiaomi's latest.
Design: Two of a kind
These are both sleek-looking handsets. In fact, they're nearly identical from the front. Both have teardrop notches atop the screen, with the 6T's a bit sloped and the Mi 9's a bit more severe. Both have a smidge of bezel at the top and a slightly larger chin at the bottom, but it's the screen that dominates both faces.
On the back, the Xiaomi Mi 9 opts for a glossy finish while the OnePlus 6T frosts its own glass – and the cameras are center-mounted on the 6T, but on the left on the Mi 9. Overall, however, they're pretty close in overall design and execution.
Screen: Nearly identical
Again, the specs are very close here. The OnePlus 6T has a 6.41in 1080p AMOLED panel, while the Xiaomi Mi 9 opts for… a 6.39in 1080p AMOLED panel. Will you notice the .02in difference in size? No, we don't think so.
We know the OnePlus 6T screen looks great, with superb contrast and solid sharpness – albeit not at the level of a Galaxy S10 or iPhone XS screen. The Mi 9's display also looked really nice during our brief time with it, so most likely they'll be pretty even.
Both also have an in-display fingerprint sensor – a higher-end flagship perk that's gradually reaching cheaper handsets.
Camera: Mi's lead?
Here's where Xiaomi has the potential to come out ahead. The OnePlus 6T has a very good dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel main sensor and 20MP secondary one alongside. It comes up short compared to other top snappers like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Google Pixel 3 XL, but still delivers strong shots in good lighting and is great for the money.
Xiaomi's Mi 9, as a flagship phone in 2019, opts for three back cameras instead. Quantity isn't everything, of course, but it sounds like there's pretty good hardware within. The Mi 9 has a 48MP Sony IMX586 1/2" sensor flanked by a 16MP ultra-wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera. Artificial intelligence uses all three sensors together to put together a stellar shot.
Camera experts DxOMark have already raved about the Mi 9's camera setup, giving it a score of 107 – just one point below the twice-as-expense Samsung Galaxy S10. That's impressive. We'll need to test it for ourselves, but that sounds plenty promising.
Performance: A year ahead
The OnePlus 6T uses last year's leading Android chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 – but some months have passed since its release, and now the Mi 9 has the benefit of using this year's chip, the Snapdragon 855.
It'll deliver more speed in both single-core and multi-core applications, and while the difference might not be obvious in everyday use, you'll have more power to play with on the Mi 9. Both handsets offer 6GB RAM in the base model, while the OnePlus 6T ranges up to 10GB and the Xiaomi Mi 9 can hit a peak of 12GB.
Battery and perks: The OnePlus edge
OnePlus could have an advantage here, as its 3,700mAh battery pack is more than 10% larger than the 3,300mAh pack in the Xiaomi Mi 9. The OnePlus 6T is a strong all-day phone that can take a solid beating from games and streaming media, but the Mi 9 could be a little bit less resistant. On the plus side, the Mi 9 offers wireless charging.
The OnePlus 6T also leads with starting storage, at 128GB with a 256GB model available. The Mi 9 just starts with 64GB, but it also ranges up to 256GB. Neither phone allows microSD cards for expandable storage, which is disappointing.
Initial verdict: Maybe the Mi
We want to give the Xiaomi Mi 9 a thorough testing before declaring a proper verdict, but based on our initial hands-on and the specs, it certainly seems to have some advantages over the OnePlus 6T.
They seem pretty close in screen quality and general design, but the Mi 9 could have a sizable advantage in camera quality, plus its Snapdragon 855 chip is a generation newer than the 6T's. You'll get a little more battery capacity and starting storage on the OnePlus 6T, though.
But when it comes to price, the Mi 9 might seal the deal. The €449 European price translates to about £386, and even if the actual UK price is a bit higher, it should still land below the £499 asking price of the OnePlus 6T.
If this comparison shakes out as we expect it to, then the Xiaomi Mi 9 could be the new budget flagship champion… at least for the few months until the OnePlus 7 rolls out. And then the battle will begin anew.