Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus 6T: The weigh-in

The OnePlus 6T is our current pick for the best sub-£500 handset, but following the MWC barrage, the competition is about to heat up in a major way.

Xiaomi's Mi 9 looks to be the leading candidate to usurp the throne. The Mi 9 matches the OnePlus 6T in some respects, from screen to in-display fingerprint sensor, but Xiaomi's phone also seemingly comes out ahead in some respects. Can Xiaomi beat OnePlus at its own game?

Here's a look at how the two phones compare based on our hands-on Mi 9 impressions and the specs. We'll update this comparison with a final verdict once we review Xiaomi's latest.