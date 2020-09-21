Xbox Game Pass for PC: 22 games you should be playing

The latest in a series of “games” Microsoft started almost 40 years ago, 2020’s edition of Flight Simulator is a technical marvel. Tapping into Bing’s vast vault of map data and some clever terrain algorithms, this version essentially allows you to fly to any point on the globe. Some places look more detailed and convincing than others, true – but the ability to spot your neighbourhood from high up in the air (where you’ll hopefully be) is undeniably appealing. The downside to all this is data: the base game is a huge 120GB install, and much of the map data will need to be downloaded prior to each flight, which means a superfast broadband connection is pretty much a must-have.

The flight simulator itself is reassuringly flexible and granular. If you want to go all-in, you can set it to ultra-realistic and spend ages prepping for flights, tweaking each individual setting and enjoying what seems like the ultimate in cockpit recreation. Alternatively, set everything to the simplest mode and it becomes more akin to an arcade game, with the bulk of operations taken over by the AI.