Xbox Game Pass for PC: 15 games you should be playing

Part city builder, part morality tester, Frostpunk casts you as the mayor of what might be the last living settlement on the planet.

Following the arrival of a new ice age, the Earth is undergoing the big freeze – and you’re in charge of keeping your citizens alive for as long as possible. In doing so you’ll collect resources, build homes and workplaces, send scouting parties out into the frigid wastes to scavenge technology, research new methods of keeping your people warm, fed and happy, and face a succession of tough choices that’ll test how far you’re willing to go to hold everything together. Do you rip up the child labour laws to get more coal dug today, or instead concentrate on educating the younger generation to ensure a brighter future? The chilly choice, as they say, is yours.