Which 2017 smartphone has the best camera? Vote now

Your phone's most important feature is easily the camera - a good one makes the difference between an all-conquering champion and an also-ran.

Sure, picture quality and battery matter too, and for a lot of folks design is just as vital to a phone's appeal. But this year, there's little to choose between the top devices on any of those issues.

On cameras, though? It's a different matter.

To help work out once and for all which is best, we've put eight of the best smartphone cameras through their paces, and will be presenting the results to you very soon. But before we do that, we want your help.

Below is a blind test of photos taken with the eight phones: Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, the Google Pixel XL, HTC U11, Huawei P10 Plus, LG G6, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony's Xperia XZ Premium. We haven't edited, cropped or otherwise tweaked the snaps - they were pulled straight out of each phone. Click each image to see it at 100% full size.

They're randomised, so Phone 1 is not always the same phone in each category. Simply vote for your favourite in each category and we'll do the rest.