What to expect at IFA 2019

If you thought IFA stood for the Irish Football Association, don’t worry – there’s no real reason why anyone who isn’t a tech journalist should know what happens at Berlin’s warren-like Messe exhibition centre every September.
IFA actually stands for Internationale Funkausstellung. Don’t expect too much slap bass, though, it’s just an excuse for tech companies from around the world to descend on the city and show off their latest wares. Just don’t count on Apple showing up.
Civvies can turn up too if they want, but that would be a bit like going to the world’s biggest branch of Currys without actually being able to buy anything.
It’s a show that’s traditionally dominated by big tellies but is increasingly branching out into other more interesting areas of tech. Here are a few of the things we expect to see unveiled at this year’s shindig.
A portable Sonos
A battery powered Sonos speaker has been on many people’s most-wanted list for a while now and it looks like their wish will be granted at IFA this year. Leaks published by WinFuture suggest the Sonos Move will come with a base station, which will mean it acts like any other Sonos speaker when docked, but use the built-in handle to pick it up and it’ll switch to battery power and Bluetooth connectivity. The Move is also expected to come with Alexa and Google Assistant onboard, but they’ll only be available when it’s docked and connected to Wi-Fi.
A double-folding LG phone
LG has been dropping IFA hints like its birthday is approaching, so we’re pretty convinced the show will see a new folding phone, probably dubbed the V60 ThinQ. A teaser video posted to the company’s YouTube channel shows a dual-screen phone that opens and closes both ways (above), suggesting the displays on the new one will be able to fold back on each other. Why? Good question. We expect a whole multitude of beans to be spilled at the LG press conference on 5 September.
An Alexa-packing Fitbit
Fitbit’s Versa smartwatch is over a year old now, and leaked pictures of the packaging suggest a sequel is due any day now, so it doesn’t take a genius to work out that IFA would be the ideal place to make it official. The most significant new addition would appear to be Alexa support, so you can control it without having to fiddle with the touchscreen, but there’s also a suggestion the display will be upgraded to AMOLED. Apart from that it all looks very familiar, with the usual heart-rate and fitness monitoring, contactless payment and notifications onboard. Any chance of finding space for GPS this time, Fitbit?
New budget Nokias
The return of Nokia never really set the world alight but its recent handsets have brought some nice touches to largely affordable phones – and that looks set to continue if Nokia Power User's leaked renders of the 7.2 are anything to go by. Despite the name it’ll come with a 6.2in screen including a barely noticeable notch, while its sleek chassis has three rear cameras arranged in a circle above the fingerprint scanner. It’s also expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor to keep things ticking over. Get the pricing right on this one and Motorola’s G range might just break into a sweat.
A smaller Xperia
Sony’s phones aren’t really a big enough deal to hold a special event like Samsung or Apple does, so you’ll often see a new one unveiled at IFA. This year that’s most likely to mean the Xperia 2, which leaked renders suggest will be slightly smaller than the Xperia 1, with a 6.1in 21:9 display rather than 6.5in, plus a slightly rearranged rear camera layout. The insides are expected to be almost identical similar though, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery. While you’re at it, Sony, we’d take an upgraded pair of those excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones you announced last year as well.
A new fitness watch from Garmin
It looks like Garmin’s going to have a busy old time in Berlin this year after six new models leaked by WinFuture earlier in August – although anyone waiting for the Fenix 6 might have to wait a bit longer. There is, though, a totally new addition to the range: Venu. Without knowing the full specs it’s hard to tell but the Venu looks like a slightly more premium lifestyle watch, with a higher-quality case and larger, more vibrant touchscreen. The Vivomove and Vivoactive ranges are also in line for an upgrade.
Fancy tellies from Philips and Samsung
And probably Sony, LG and the rest as well to be fair, but we’re particularly keen to see whether Samsung will add more 8K models to its ultrabright QLED line-up, while Philips has hit a rich vein of form recently with its Ambilight OLEDs, especially with the built-in B&W soundbar. More of the same please everybody.
Huawei smartglasses make it to Europe
Despite churning out another top-notch smartphone, Huawei hasn’t had an easy time recently. That could mean it keeps a low profile at IFA but it could also take the opportunity to expand on its range of smartglasses and bring them to Europe. If they do indeed get an upgrade, could they be running Huawei’s new Harmony OS?