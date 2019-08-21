What to expect at IFA 2019

If you thought IFA stood for the Irish Football Association, don’t worry – there’s no real reason why anyone who isn’t a tech journalist should know what happens at Berlin’s warren-like Messe exhibition centre every September.

IFA actually stands for Internationale Funkausstellung. Don’t expect too much slap bass, though, it’s just an excuse for tech companies from around the world to descend on the city and show off their latest wares. Just don’t count on Apple showing up.

Civvies can turn up too if they want, but that would be a bit like going to the world’s biggest branch of Currys without actually being able to buy anything.

It’s a show that’s traditionally dominated by big tellies but is increasingly branching out into other more interesting areas of tech. Here are a few of the things we expect to see unveiled at this year’s shindig.