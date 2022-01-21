Tail-sliding out of the car park was always a bad idea. While hindsight won’t do much for your punctured ego, at least you wore a helmet – which means you’re still alive to be laughed at by everyone at the bus stop.

Knocking your noggin is never fun, but a good helmet can make the difference between a slightly bruised bonce and something much, much worse.

Looking for a shell to protect your precious cranium? From smart commuter cans to streamlined aero lids, these shields should keep you safe in the saddle, whether you’re pedalling through the park or attempting your skiddy trick a second time.

Buying tips Pick ‘n’ MIPS Want extra protection? Helmets with a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) are designed to reduce the damage to your brain caused by rotational forces in a crash, using layers that move slightly upon impact, Brain reaction How a helmet grips your head is key to comfort and safety. There are several types of retention system, so spend time finding one that suits you. If it’s strapped on tight and still moves around, you’ll need to switch. Flow rider A lid with plenty of ventilation usually suits summer cyclists, while less breeze is better if winter’s when you ride. Airflow is also key for aero, so choose wisely if you’re tackling a time trial. Weight game Pursuing that Strava record is pressure enough, without a heavy helmet on your head. Modern cans are lighter than ever, but LEDs and smart features can add all-important grams, so weigh up what matters.

Sporty shields

The cellular shell: Bontrager Circuit WaveCel Road Buy the Bontrager Circuit WaveCel Road here from Trek Bikes Spend too much on cycling gear and you could be referred to a cycologist. Splash out on this innovative lid and, while your saddle habit will still be an issue, at least your brain will be safe from bumps. A collapsible cell-like structure delivers superior protection from awkward impacts, without affecting aerodynamics or air flow to your noggin. Plus integrated Blendr magnets make it easy to mount lights or an action cam.

The beckon beacon: Specialized S-Works Evade II Buy the Specialized S-Works Evade II here from Sigma Sports It might be nice to pedal free from the peloton, but come a cropper on your own and it could be hours be someone finds you. Don’t go AWOL on the road: this aero shell packs an ANGi crash sensor. Paired with your phone via the Specialized Ride app, it can notify selected contacts in the event of a fall. Lightweight and well-ventilated, it’s also one of Specialized’s speediest lids – so you could set a Strava PB if you manage to stay in the saddle.

Giro Vanquish

Buy the Giro Vanquish here

Your carbon steed might look more velodrome than danger zone, but don this aero headwear and you’ll feel like Maverick every time you clip in. A wraparound eye shield keeps your peepers safe from projectiles, while the swept profile will make you one with the wind. Because every millisecond counts in a dogfight. Sorry, time trial.

The wireless backup: POC Ventral Air Spin NFC Buy the POC Ventral Air Spin NFC here from Poc Sports Winning the leader’s jersey is certainly a reason to celebrate. Too many recovery pints, though, and you’ll likely forget the colour of your lycra – let alone what tour you’re on. Mercifully, an NFC chip in this ventilated shell carries all of your key medical info. Handy if you pass out from end-of-stage over-hydration.

Hybrid lids

The custom can: Hexr Order your custom-fit Hexr helmet here As mum’s always maintained, your noggin is unique. That’s why Hexr scans your skull to create a 30,000-point digital model, before 3D-printing a helmet that’s bespoke to your bonce. Not only does that mean a flawless fit that you’ll barely feel, but its honeycomb shell – crafted from renewable materials – also provides next-level energy absorption in an accident.

The wonder armour: Hedkayse One Buy the Hedkayse One here Not a bulletproof scrum cap, this rugged wrapper will see you through repeated two-wheeled tackles. Unlike standard foam, its Enkayse padding takes bumps without deforming, so it can cushion your nut from further collisions. X-shaped straps adjust to suit all sizes of skull, while its ballistic nylon outer layer is like the fullback of fabric: properly tough yet flexible enough to fold down for easy storage. Which you can’t say of Leigh Halfpenny.

The strip show: Abus Hyban 2.0 LED Signal

Buy the Abus Hyban 2.0 LED here

Turtles might rely on total carapace coverage, but a helmet without holes will leave your head a sweaty mess. This robust can combines the protective effects of ABS with the breezy benefits of excellent ventilation. Five inlets and eight outlets allow cooling airflow, while bug mesh stops insects from inspecting your scalp. This edition also features integrated front and rear LED light strips, which you can’t say of most testudines.

The double cover: MET Allroad Buy the MET Allroad here Commute via the forest trail and no amount of clips will keep your trousers clean. This adaptable all-rounder won’t stop your suit from getting splattered, but its detachable visor guard will shield your peepers from spray. A red LED at the rear ensures you’re seen on the street, while four positions of vertical adjustment keep things comfortable across all terrains.

City shells

The light rider: Lumos Matrix Buy the Lumos Matrix here It takes more than a waving arm to safely signal on unlit roads. Add lumens to your cycling ensemble with this illuminated lid from Lumos. A light bar on the lip leads the way, while a dot-matrix display at the back tells traffic when you’re turning or stopping. Mount the wireless remote on your bars for quick control – or simply tap your Apple Watch.

The classic casque: Thousand Chapter

Buy the Thousand Chapter here

Style won’t make you safer, but there’s no harm in a lid looking good. This heritage helmet cuts a dash with a matte finish and classy visor. And if that’s not enough to turn heads, the magnetic taillight is good for 30 lumens. Mips tech shields you from concussions, while a secret portal behind the logo allows you loop your lock through – lest someone tries to sabotage your cycling ensemble.

The braking buddy: Scott La Mokka Plus Sensor

Buy the Scott La Mokka Plus Sensor here

Braking smarts aren’t reserved for four-wheeled vehicles. OK, so this skullcap won’t apply the anchors automatically when something (or someone) strays into the cycle lane. That would more than likely leave you sprawled at the foot of whatever (or whoever) instigated the sudden stoppage. But its integrated sensor can sense deceleration and activate a wide-angle warning light accordingly, so you won’t be rear-ended by a less perceptive cyclist behind you.

The robocap: Coros Safesound Urban Buy the Coros Safesound Urban here from Amazon It’s not technically illegal to text while you pedal but, like riding with no handlebars, it could easily put you in a hedge. Speak safely from the saddle with this connected helmet. Paired with your blower via Bluetooth, buttons on the wireless remote make taking calls and skipping tunes a cinch. The integrated earphones are open, too, so you’ll never be surprised by the popo.