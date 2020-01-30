Upvoted: the smartest helmets for safer cycling

On reflection, trying to cycle across a slippery car park was always a silly idea. While hindsight won’t do much for your punctured ego, though, at least you wore a helmet – which means you’re still alive to be laughed at by half the office.

Knocking your noggin is never fun, but a good helmet can make the difference between a slightly bruised bonce and something much, much worse.

Looking for a shell to protect your precious cranium? From smart commuter cans to streamlined aero lids, these shields should keep you safe in the saddle, whether you’re pedalling through the park or attempting your infamous ice ride for a second time.