Testing 1, 2, 3, 4 of the best microphones for podcasting, voice overs and home recording

What's the story?
Rode claims to offer an affordable mic with true studio-quality sound. As lockdown kicked in, every actor in the country started hastily erecting a blanket-encased home studio and this particular model was as popular as all-purpose flour in the local shop, and we can see why.
Is it any good?
This has all the reassuring weight, size and glossy packaging of a proper studio mic; upon opening the box you immediately feel like you’ve got a proper bit of kit. The mic comes with a sturdy enough mini-stand and sleek carry-case (handy if you need to squeeze in a recording when you’re away). The box also contains a pop shield. This is a big plus, boosting the sound quality and saving you shelling out further.
With a basic home-studio set-up, the mic gives you exactly what it promises: a professional quality voiceover or singing recording. The USB connection makes the process fuss-free and I know actors who have recorded high-end voiceover jobs with this mic in a make-shift home studio. Despite the carry case, its size and weight means that it’s not quite as easy to take out and about as the others here.