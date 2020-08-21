Testing 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 of the best microphones for podcasting, voice overs and home recording

Adam Buxton has one, Peter Crouch has one, and honestly would you even be that surprised if your uncle has one too?
Yes reader, we are living in the age of the podcast, and perhaps you're sitting excitedly on a potentially broadcastable idea right now. Or maybe you're tired of seeing people rake it in by opening boxes and want to have a go at this YouTube lark yourself.
Either way, you're going to want a good microphone, and it just so happens that we've rounded up the best mics for any job.
Words by Rob Ostlere and Tomi Adebeyo
Shure MV5-LTG (£105)
What’s the story?
Shure’s compact MV5-LTG is designed for virtually everything but the very highest level of studio-quality voiceover – so those Cillit Bang adverts might have to wait. What it does claim to do is deliver impressive results for its minuscule size, while its USB connection is compatible with phones, tablets and laptops – and both Lightning and USB cables are bundled in the box.
Is it any good?
The Shure’s spherical design won’t be for everyone, and it does feel a little flimsy. It also takes a while to set up, but the results are worth waiting for. In a home studio setup, this kind of sound quality would be sufficient for podcasters and beginner voiceover artists, and we even managed to find a way to use it while recording video simultaneously.
Stuff says: Great for podcasters, gamers, YouTubers and maybe the next Steven Toast
★★★★✩
Rode NT-USB Mini (£99)
What’s the story?
There was a run on this mini version of Rode’s studio-ready NT-USB as soon as lockdown kicked in, when every wannabe influencer was suddenly erecting a blanket-encased home studio. It looks the part and promises to be easy to use on the move, while still offering decent audio quality. It might not be designed to beat pro recording gear, but it’s a tempting proposition at this price.
Is it any good?
The Rode comes with a solid mini-stand plus an extra attachment for a full-size one. The plug-and-play USB connectivity makes it easy to get down to recording right out of the box, and it gave us impressive results to please podcasters or anyone wanting to record outside the studio. Sound quality in a home studio was surprisingly high for £99.
Stuff says: Easy to use and a great-looking mic for home studio sessions or recording on location ★★★★✩
Sennheiser MK 4 Digital (£339)
What’s the story?
If you’re looking for something approaching gold-standard audio for your podcast, the Sennheiser MK 4 Digital claims to be one of the best USB cardioid condenser microphones out there. It’s plug-and-play, so all you have to do is hook it up to an iOS device, Mac or Windows laptop and you’re good to go... plus it looks like you mean business too.
Is it any good?
This mic is minimalistic, with no switches or buttons, just ports and a stand-mount. The all-metal chassis is sturdy and reassuringly weighty, and it’s excellent at picking up vocals from a few inches away. You can even record decent sounds from an acoustic guitar. Mind you, at this price we’d like it to come with a few more accessories – a stand at the very least.
Stuff says: Superb for vocals and instruments but tight on the extras, this is peak German efficiency ★★★★✩
Rode NT USB (£170)
What's the story?
Rode claims to offer an affordable mic with true studio-quality sound. As lockdown kicked in, every actor in the country started hastily erecting a blanket-encased home studio and this particular model was as popular as all-purpose flour in the local shop, and we can see why.
Is it any good?
This has all the reassuring weight, size and glossy packaging of a proper studio mic; upon opening the box you immediately feel like you’ve got a proper bit of kit. The mic comes with a sturdy enough mini-stand and sleek carry-case (handy if you need to squeeze in a recording when you’re away). The box also contains a pop shield. This is a big plus, boosting the sound quality and saving you shelling out further.
With a basic home-studio set-up, the mic gives you exactly what it promises: a professional quality voiceover or singing recording. The USB connection makes the process fuss-free and I know actors who have recorded high-end voiceover jobs with this mic in a make-shift home studio. Despite the carry case, its size and weight means that it’s not quite as easy to take out and about as the others here.
Rode NT-USB is an excellent low-fuss option for anyone looking for studio-quality recordings at home ✭✭✭✭✭
Blue Yeti USB Mircophone (£119)
What’s the story?
There’s a reason why Blue’s Yeti USB Microphone has been used and loved by podcasters, YouTubers, streamers and musicians for over a decade.
It comes packed with four unique recording patterns thanks to the three-capsule design - from omnidirectional for multi-person recording, to cardioid for your radio star moment, and even a stereo option which is rare in USB mics at this price.
Is it any good?
Solid build quality and decent audio with a rich warmth makes a no-fuss plug and play option. Its size may not make it as portable as other options on this list, but it fits well into whatever recording scenario you throw at it.
At £120, this THX-certified beast is ideal for those looking for a step up from their first mic without breaking the bank.
Stuff Says: Feature-packed and sure to upgrade all your home recording (and streaming), all for a reasonable price. ✭✭✭✭✩