The Stuff guide to Twitch streaming

Twitch streaming is massive – even bigger at the moment, given the fact we all have a lot more time on our hands.
Whether it’s watching someone play your favourite game well, watching a talk show, chatting directly to a streamer, or just having some live content on in the background while you get on with other things, the platform is an effective time consumer.
But what if you want to get on the platform and start creating for yourself? What if you've got an idea and some spare time that you want to stream on twitch?
It can seem daunting but take it from someone who has been busy streaming over the past few weeks of the lockdown, it’s easier than you think, and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg to make it look good either.
The creative intangibles (e.g. “what should I do to be original?”) are tricky and entirely up to you, but I can steer you a little bit in the right direction with some advice below.
The to-do list
To help you keep track of the things you need to do, to get ready for streaming, we’ve made a handy to-do list for you here. Just tap on one to go to it!
- Planning your output – what, where and why are you doing this?
- Is your PC powerful enough to and my internet fast enough to stream?
- Capturing your gameplay – capture cards
- Picking a good webcam
- Now for a good microphone
- Streaming software and overlays
Planning your output – what are you doing and where are you doing this?
It's important to really look at your streaming idea and unpack it, by asking two questions.
What?
What are you streaming? Is there a game you obsess over and have mastered, which would make for a good stream? Do you want stream a variety of games?
Chances are that someone somewhere on the platform is already doing what you want to do in some way shape or form.
Example, I’m certainly not the first person to stream Dungeons & Dragons, a weekly podcast or PS2 games.
I took inspiration from what I love to watch, like Critical Role for D&D, Kinda Funny for the podcast, and 16 Bit Dad for the retro side of things and injected my own personality to them.
Two key questions I get asked - Should I stream for hours every single day? Should I stream late into the night at a time people will see me?
No and no. I did this when beginning to stream, but they will
Where?
I call this a guide to “Twitch Streaming,” but these tech recommendations and general advice could be extended across many different places - including Mixer, YouTube and Facebook’s live platforms.
Choice of platform is entirely subjective, depending on where you’d like to be, so while I have done my homework about where best to stream (spoiler alert: it’s Twitch), do make your own decisions about this.
Don’t get me wrong, Twitch isn’t perfect. Recent updates to the layout of the profile is just one small step to actual discoverability (something YouTube has perfected with its content algorithm) and it doesn’t have the personal stamp and news feed visibility you get from Facebook.
But people on Twitch have come to watch people play games and engage in a conversation with likeminded streamers. It’s focus on this area means the audience is ripe for you to build a genuine community.
Also, objectively speaking, with just 3% of the streaming market share, Mixer is a quiet place compared to Twitch’s 73% and YouTube’s 16%.