The Stuff guide to Twitch streaming

Twitch streaming is massive – even bigger at the moment, given the fact we all have a lot more time on our hands.

Whether it’s watching someone play your favourite game well, watching a talk show, chatting directly to a streamer, or just having some live content on in the background while you get on with other things, the platform is an effective time consumer.

But what if you want to get on the platform and start creating for yourself? What if you've got an idea and some spare time that you want to stream on twitch?

It can seem daunting but take it from someone who has been busy streaming over the past few weeks of the lockdown, it’s easier than you think, and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg to make it look good either.

The creative intangibles (e.g. “what should I do to be original?”) are tricky and entirely up to you, but I can steer you a little bit in the right direction with some advice below.