Steam Summer Sale 2017: the discount games you need to buy

Ah, the Steam Summer Sale. As much a summertime fixture as Pimms-fuelled picnics, Wimbledon and falling asleep in the sun and turning pink as ham.

It’s back, running until the 5th of July, and once more Valve’s digital gaming store is filled with huge reductions on thousands of titles. Whether your interactive tastes run to retro classics, mega-budget AAA blockbusters or daring indie endeavours, there’s sure to be plenty on your Wishlist going for a song.

We’ve put together a list of recommended buys, but with a sale of this magnitude, it really represents little more than a drop in the ocean. Our advice: get your cozzie on and dive in yourself at some point over the next few days.