Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Apple iPhone XR: the weigh-in

Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max just shipped, and as you might expect from £999-£1099 smartphones, they're as beautiful as they are powerful. But wow, that's a bunch of money.
Luckily, Apple is about to extend the iPhone X allure to a lower price level with October's iPhone XR. It skimps on a few key features from the highest-end editions, but keeps the edge-to-edge screen approach and Face ID and packs in some very cool colours as well. It's the new core iPhone, and while hardly cheap, it won't pummel your wallet as much as the XS.
But it's running into some stiff competition this autumn, and one unexpected rival is Sony with its Xperia XZ3. The XZ3 arrives just six months after its predecessor, but it shows a bunch of improvements – and it's the company's best smartphone to date.
Will that help Sony finally gain a real edge over Apple? Here's what we think based on specs and features, and we'll update this with a proper verdict once we've reviewed the iPhone XR.
Design: The X factor
The Xperia XZ3 is Sony's sleekest phone to date, building upon the XZ2's shift away from the boxy Xperia of old. The screen curves along the sides, although the top and bottom bezel are a little beefy, making it look a fair bit like the Galaxy S9 in the process. Meanwhile, the back is all glossy mirror glass… with a fingerprint sensor that's just far too low to be comfortable.
But the iPhone XR, on the other hand, is very nearly the iPhone X aesthetic in a different kind of package. It's all screen on the front, aside from that divisive notch up top, although the bezel is thicker than on Apple's priciest handsets. And then on the back, the XR opts for a bolder set of colours than the XS, including blue, orange (coral), and red.
Both are good-looking handsets, but we're leaning iPhone XR for now. It's still a much more distinctive look than what Sony has going on here, and we love the colours.
Screen: No doubts
We can't see how this category could be anything other than a massive, decisive win for Sony.
The Xperia XZ3 makes a big upgrade from the XZ2 thanks to the switch to OLED technology, not to mention a bump up to Quad HD resolution. Both together make a huge overall difference, along with an assist from Sony's TV division that results in a pin-sharp 6in panel with brilliant contrast. There's a bit of colour shift on the curved sides, so it's not perfect, but it's damn close.
As for the iPhone XR, we're expecting to be disappointed. Apple says that its 6.1in Liquid Retina display is the best LCD ever put on a smartphone, but at a sub-1080p resolution (1792x828), it's far behind the times for a pricey 2018 flagship. Granted, that's the same pixel density (326 pixels per inch) as the iPhone 8… but also the iPhone 4. Yeah.
Apple screens always look nice, regardless of resolution, so we're not expecting anything horrible. After all, the iPhone 8's screen was fine. But at these prices, "fine" shouldn't be good enough.
Camera: One and done
Both of these phones are anomalies in the flagship space right now: they both use a single back camera instead of wielding two or more in tandem.
We've used the Sony Xperia XZ3's camera, and the results are actually quite good. The 19-megapixel f/2.0 camera can grab pretty fantastic shots, even if there's a fair bit of noise once you zoom in, and overall the photos feature subtler processing than past Sony phones.
And the XZ3 excels at video shooting, whether you're snagging 4K HDR clips at regular speed or slowing things down for 960 frames-per-second super slow-mo footage.
As for the Apple iPhone XR, it has a single 12MP f/1.8 camera, which is the same as the main camera on both the iPhone XS and XS Max. Those phones' dual-camera tricks are missing, obviously, but the iPhone XR appears to be just as capable of snagging pretty phenomenal-looking shots via Apple's new Smart HDR feature.
It takes several snaps at once and then stitches together a single result. We've seen that before on other phones, including Google's Pixel handsets, and the XS photos we've seen so far look excellent. Apple is likely to have a solid edge here.
And, of course, the iPhone XR also packs Apple's TrueDepth camera system on the front, which powers the impressive Face ID security, as well as Animoji that mimic your facial movements. It's very, very cool, and we can't wait to see what fun features they think up next.
Performance: Bionic power
Speaking of an Apple edge… the new A12 Bionic chip is now the fastest smartphone processor on the market. In fact, last year's A11 Bionic chip beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 found in the Xperia XZ3, and the A12 is even better.
That's pretty wild. But benchmark tests don't necessarily correspond to everyday usage, and both of these phones are very likely to feel plenty speedy and capable of handling whatever you throw at them. And with the Xperia XZ3 running Android 9 Pie and the iPhone XR on iOS 12, they're both packing the latest and greatest respective OS versions.
Battery and perks: Xperia edge
The Xperia XZ3's 3,300mAh battery pack is built for a solid day of usage, assuming you don't push too hard with apps and streaming media. The iPhone XR comes in roughly 10% lower with its 2,942mAh cell, but it's also powering a much lower-resolution screen. Ultimately, they'll probably compare well in terms of average uptime.
The XZ3 has a big edge when it comes to storage, however. There's 64GB internal storage within, but then you can pop in a microSD card for potentially much, much more. Meanwhile, the iPhone XR comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB varieties, but has no option for expandability. That's the norm for Apple, but it's still a bummer.
Initial verdict: Tough call
There's a clear difference in perception here. The iPhone XR can't help but feel like a lesser version of Apple's core flagships, because it totally is. That's the whole point: it's an iPhone XS minus a few features and £250 lopped off of the price tag.
Meanwhile, the Xperia XZ3 is Sony's full-bodied flagship, and its best current offering. But at the end of the day, both of these phones are super powerful, packed with quite a bit of top-end tech, and probably deserve your consideration this fall.
We're not quite ready to make a call, though. We already know the Xperia XZ3 is excellent, as we recently posted our full pre-release review, but we're only taking guesses on the iPhone XR at this point. The £749 iPhone XR is a little pricier than the £699 Sony Xperia XZ3, too, although Apple's phones typically live up to their premium pricing.
It'll be just a few weeks longer before we learn whether the iPhone XR can truly hang with its XS brethren – and more importantly, how it matches up against the Xperia XZ3, which rolls out a couple weeks beforehand.