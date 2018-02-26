Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: the weigh-in

We haven't used either of these phones enough yet to try and evaluate them on their own merits, let alone each other's – but each seeks to improve upon its predecessor.

The Galaxy S9 makes potentially big camera strides by dropping the aperture on the 12-megapixel back shooter down to f/1.5 (from f/1.7) to let in more light, and then it enables adjustable aperture. What does that mean? Well, when you have plenty of light, it'll automatically shift to f/2.4 to capture even more detail.

That might be a really sensational addition, but we won't know until we can really test it out. Samsung's cameras have been excellent in recent years, although Google's Pixel phones have arguably taken the lead in the smartphone space.

On the other hand, Sony's cameras haven't been all that great – but there might be an upswing with the Xperia XZ2. This 19MP back camera has an ISO 51,200 sensitivity for photos and 12,800 for video, plus it gets a boost from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the form of a custom image signal processor. That's like what you'll see in the Pixel 2, but it wasn't actually activated until a recent update… so the Pixel 2 was plenty fabulous without it.

Both of these phones can also capture 4K footage, as well as snag super slow-motion video in Full HD at 960 frames per second. Wild stuff, that.