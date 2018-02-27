Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Apple iPhone X: the weigh-in

Apple's iPhone X currently sits at the top of the smartphone price scale, dangling its dazzling design and top-end specs above the competition – but it's too far out of reach for those of us who've already splurged out gadget pocket money elsewhere.

As great of a phone as Apple put together, spending £999 on a smartphone just isn't necessary. You're welcome to, of course – but you can get a lot of smartphone for a lot less money than that. And that's the category where Sony's new Xperia XZ2 is likely to fall.

We don't know the price point as of this writing, but with a lot of horsepower yet slightly more modest design and components, there's likely to be a few hundred quid between these handsets.

So if you're considering one of these phones in the coming months, should you splurge big on the iPhone X or be responsible and consider Sony's latest? Here's how this comparison shakes out right now based on the specs and our hands-on time with the Xperia XZ2.