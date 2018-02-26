Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Apple iPhone 8: the weigh-in

The rumoured Xperia XZ Pro didn't end up debuting at MWC 2018, but Sony brought a couple of other phones – the new base Xperia XZ2 model and the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact.

And despite being the smaller and less robust of the two, we're actually more interested in the XZ2 Compact. In a field full of ever-expanding screen and device sizes, it's a smaller phone with some serious perks, packing a 5in, extra-tall 18:9 display along with top-of-the-line tech. In other words, it can hang with the other, larger Android flagships debuting this spring.

Of course, if you're looking for a smaller, flagship-level smartphone, it's hard to ignore Apple's iPhone 8. While not as glitzy and glossy as the wallet-destroying iPhone X, it remains an incredibly capable handset – and even those with smaller hands shouldn't struggle with it.

Considering one of these handsets in the coming months? Here's how they compare, based on the specs and our hands-on with the Xperia XZ2 Compact.