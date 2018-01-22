Sony Xperia XZ Pro preview: Everything we know so far

Sony has struggled to make much of a mark in the smartphone scene of late, but the company might have a secret, super-powered weapon in the works: the Xperia XZ Pro.

Following last year's mostly-strong Xperia ZX Premium (shown), this rumoured superphone would pack in top-of-the-line, flagship-level tech with something else mighty impressive: 4K resolution on an OLED display, nudging past the LCD version seen on the Premium.

Of course, a Pro device will come at a premium price, and the competition will only get stiffer in the months ahead. With a reveal expected in a matter of weeks, here's everything we've heard so far about Sony's reported next handset.