Smartphone Supertest 2017: What's the best phone right now?

You’ve never had it so good when it comes to picking your next smartphone.

While Samsung was busy dealing with the fallout from its Note 7 nightmare, the other big names were all readying their own new flagships, eager to take a slice of that tasty smartphone pie. And now, with this week's arrival of the HTC U11, they're all here.

So which should you buy? Will you be swayed by Huawei's dual-camera cleverness, or LG's bezel-less screen, or HTC's squeezable tech? Will Sony's 4K loveliness or the newly red iPhone turn your head? Are two of last year's phones, the superb-value OnePlus 3T and camera-tastic Google Pixel, still worth considering? And has Samsung redeemed itself with the S8?

We've answered all these questions, and more, in our ultimate test of the top smartphones. Don't even think about buying a new handset before you read it.