Smart home week: Top broadband Wi-Fi 6 routers

The new Wi-Fi standard is capable of theoretical speeds of 9.6Gbps. We’re way off broadband going that fast, but Wi-Fi 6 capitalises on the far less congested 6GHz band for supremely speedy surfing, and also on extra-efficient splitting of bandwidth between devices, meaning smart home tech on the same network will work seamlessly. Known as 802.11ax to proper IT geeks, Wi-Fi 6 also schedules check-ins between a router and devices, saving energy on gadgets requiring constant connectivity.

Wi-Fi 6 devices also support the WPA3 security protocol, so they’ll be safer touse. To get the full benefit you will need certified gadgets, but all Wi-Fi standards are backwards-compatible so your existing tech will still connect. Just because you take your old Yaris on the Autobahn, doesn’t mean it’ll suddenly do 200mph, but you will be able to go a bit faster than usual.

Sounds good, doesn't it? Here are some Wi-Fi 6 routers that'll get you in on the action.