Smart home week: The best smart speakers – tested

In partnership with Airthings
From Amazon to Apple, we've got you covered on the best smart speakers to make modern living a dream.
Whether it's video, voice assistance or just something that sounds epic, we take a look at some of the contenders vying for a spot in your living room.
JBL Link Portable (£130)
Take your smart home beyond your four walls: one of the few truly wireless smart speakers, the Link Portable doesn’t just support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – it also has an eight-hour battery.
That’s more than enough time to listen to music and chat with Google Assistant in your garden. And it’s fully waterproof, so you can enjoy it come rain or shine.
Facebook Portal+ (£269)
With video-calling the new normal, Facebook’s Portal range offers a quick and easy way to connect with friends and family.
It offers FaceTime-beating functionality, with a wide-angle lens that can fit a whole household in the frame, plus Alexa. This very pricey model comes with a rotating HD screen and booming 4in woofer.