Features

Smart home week: The best Siri tech - tested

If you want an iHome, Apple’s array of smart appliances is big on privacy protection and small in number... but growing fast
by 

In partnership with Airthings

Smart assistants are everywhere these days, but they're not all cut from the same cloth. Apple's Siri-powered 'HomeKit', for instance, might not support the sheer amount of smart home tech as its main rivals Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa - but it's no slouch.

What it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality, and the ever-expanding range of HomeKit-compatible appliances includes plenty of gadgets worth shouting about. Just take a look for yourself.

Apple TV 4K (£179)

The Apple TV 4K... really? You might be sceptical seeing this four-year-old set-top box in a roundup of cutting-edge gadgets. But the answer is yes... emphatically so.

Apple has splurged on a range of new services recently – so as well as having a one-stop shop for all your favourite apps from iPlayer to YouTube, and the benefits of AirPlay and screen-sharing from Apple devices, you can now watch Apple TV+ too. Its original programmes may be a bit of a mixed bag, but they’re always cinema-quality with 4K HDR visuals and Dolby Atmos sound.

Then there’s Apple Arcade, for a new way to play games online, while Fitness+ offers guided home workouts. Though these services cost extra, they’re all great reasons to embrace this smart entertainment hub. Apple has also continued to improve the Apple TV 4K experience in every way.

It connects with the new HomePod Mini and the original HomePod so you can enjoy stereo or Dolby Atmos surround sound. And as well as being able to control your garage door with a tap of the Apple TV remote, you can view a feed from your video doorbell on your telly screen.

Stuff says ★★★★

If you're a UHD movie addict, the new Apple TV 4K could be the (pricey) answer to your dreams

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock ($250)

Perhaps the biggest compliment we can pay August’s Wi-Fi Lock is that it doesn’t look like a lock. Sleek and secure, it could have been made by Apple. You can remotely bolt the door, grant virtual guest keys and find out who’s coming and going... or ask Siri to do it.And it works over Wi-Fi with no bridge required.

Netatmo Weather Station (£150)

Look, we’re all spending a lot more time at home right now. So who needs a weather forecast that extends beyond the front garden? This twin-sensor setup tracks air quality, temperature, humidity and barometric pressure indoors and out. And it’ll alert you when it’s going to rain, just in time for you to bring the washing in.

Elgato Eve Motion (£45)

Elgato is on a mission. Its Eve range is hugely extending Siri’s limited smart home reach: this weatherproof, wireless movement sensor can be used to trigger Homekit-compatible lights, security cameras and more. Best of all, the motion detector’s sensitivity can be adjusted so pets and children don’t always set it off.

Abode Smart Security Kit (£276)

This DIY alarm system is the ultimate burglar-beater. The kit includes a motion detector, door and window sensors and a 93dB siren to scare off prowlers... plus a keyfob that lets you remotely turn it on and off. The system works with loads of other HomeKit, Zigbee and Z-Wave gadgets for tailor-made home security.

Nanoleaf A19 Smart Bulb (£18)

Nanoleaf’s new Essentials range offers fully featured smart lighting at half the usual price. The A19 Smart Bulb can beam brilliant white and a kaleidoscope of colours – but it’s Circadian Lighting tech can also complement the natural light, helping you sleep better.

Like the HomePod Mini, it also uses the Thread mesh network to extend your control around the house and speed up connectivity.