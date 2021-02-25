Smart home week: The best Siri tech - tested

In partnership with Airthings
Smart assistants are everywhere these days, but they're not all cut from the same cloth. Apple's Siri-powered 'HomeKit', for instance, might not support the sheer amount of smart home tech as its main rivals Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa - but it's no slouch.
What it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality, and the ever-expanding range of HomeKit-compatible appliances includes plenty of gadgets worth shouting about. Just take a look for yourself.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock ($250)
Perhaps the biggest compliment we can pay August’s Wi-Fi Lock is that it doesn’t look like a lock. Sleek and secure, it could have been made by Apple. You can remotely bolt the door, grant virtual guest keys and find out who’s coming and going... or ask Siri to do it.And it works over Wi-Fi with no bridge required.
Netatmo Weather Station (£150)
Look, we’re all spending a lot more time at home right now. So who needs a weather forecast that extends beyond the front garden? This twin-sensor setup tracks air quality, temperature, humidity and barometric pressure indoors and out. And it’ll alert you when it’s going to rain, just in time for you to bring the washing in.
Elgato Eve Motion (£45)
Elgato is on a mission. Its Eve range is hugely extending Siri’s limited smart home reach: this weatherproof, wireless movement sensor can be used to trigger Homekit-compatible lights, security cameras and more. Best of all, the motion detector’s sensitivity can be adjusted so pets and children don’t always set it off.
Abode Smart Security Kit (£276)
This DIY alarm system is the ultimate burglar-beater. The kit includes a motion detector, door and window sensors and a 93dB siren to scare off prowlers... plus a keyfob that lets you remotely turn it on and off. The system works with loads of other HomeKit, Zigbee and Z-Wave gadgets for tailor-made home security.
Nanoleaf A19 Smart Bulb (£18)
Nanoleaf’s new Essentials range offers fully featured smart lighting at half the usual price. The A19 Smart Bulb can beam brilliant white and a kaleidoscope of colours – but it’s Circadian Lighting tech can also complement the natural light, helping you sleep better.
Like the HomePod Mini, it also uses the Thread mesh network to extend your control around the house and speed up connectivity.