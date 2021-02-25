Smart home week: Best of the rest devices - tested

Our favourite lamp? Luxo Jr the Pixar mascot, obviously. But as far as non-anthropomorphic ones go, the Lightcycle Morph takes some beating. It can track natural daylight to adjust its brightness and colour temperature accordingly. As well as using less power, this reduces the amount of blue light you’re exposed to, so you wake up and wind down more gradually.

Or do you just want to stay focused for longer? There’s a study mode that intensifies the blue light in order to get your brain buzzing. Alternatively, relax mode emits an orange glow to keep the chill vibes going all day; this also works nicely for a touch of movie-night ambience.

As well as letting you redirect its radiance, the lamp’s arm can rotate 360°. So you can use it for everything from aiding your make-up application to dramatically spotlighting a bit of artwork.