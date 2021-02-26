Smart home week: Best mesh Wi-Fi routers

In partnership with Airthings

Mesh networks are designed to eliminate Wi-Fi black spots by placing a network of range-extending nodes around the home, giving your signal a more even spread and greater stability. If your router is already reaching parts other broadband routers can’t, you’re fine as you are, no real need to read on, see ya.

Some providers like BT and Virgin offer their own mesh network add-ons with select packages that work specifically with their home hubs; other router makers incorporate mesh smarts into their modems to tempt you into staying with the same brand if you expand your network.

In truth, it doesn’t really matter which network you opt for as most will work with your provider. They’re not exactly cheap, but could come in cheaper than a kneejerk reaction to upgrade your broadband package. Here are some that we like the look of.