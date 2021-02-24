Features

Smart home week: The best Google Assistant compatible tech - tested

Feather your Nest with these goodies to harness the search giant’s data-crunching genius around the house
Google Assistant is Amazon Alexa's biggest rival, and that's because big G has the upper-hand when it comes to intelligence, drawing upon its rich search history.

We've pulled together a list of some of the most exciting gadgets Google Assistant has inhabited, ranging from an enormous fridge to a tiddly TV stick.  

Samsung Family Hub (£2699)

When you’re cooking, you need appliances that serve a practical purpose. Naff novelties are banished to the back of the cupboard. So it was no surprise that Samsung got a frosty reception when it first slapped a 21.5in tablet on a fridge-freezer, and one that continues to be a tad glitchy for its hefty price (better hold onto those warranty details). But Samsung continues to tinker with the Family Hub offering… and it’s giving us food for thought.

This killer chiller comes enhanced with AI, so it was able to tell us not only what food we had, but how much we had left and when it was due to expire. It helped us manage meal prep too – from a one-off dish to a week’s worth of grub. It even considered our dietary needs (we’re a fussy bunch) and how many guests were coming to dinner (er, none, obviously). And on the occasions we were out of ingredients, it sent us a shopping list.

Not convinced? In April, Family Hub is getting the coolest system update yet. For one thing, you’ll no longer have to rely only on Samsung’s vanilla virtual assistant Bixby. You’ll be able to ask “OK Google, what’s inside the fridge?” instead. This is part of a wider effort to integrate Family Hub with more smart devices. So as well as controlling a thousand SmartThings-compatible devices from the fridge’s touchscreen, you’ll be able to check your Nest thermostat, cameras and video doorbell too.

The AI will also turn off gadgets if you’re not using them. Bringing the best of both ecosystems together could turn the connected kitchen into the heart of your smart home.

Stuff says ★★★★

The most ridiculous fridge around is getting smarter all the time – it’s what your yoghurt deserves

GOOGLE NEST HUB MAX (£219)

Controlling your home is just the start of what you can do with this 10in smart screen. You can also display your favourite Google Photos around the house, watch Netflix in HD or listen to YouTube Music in stereo.

But the really clever tech here is the camera. Google's Nest Hub Max can identify faces, so only you can see your personal messages and notifications; and it detects motion, so can watch out for burglars.

Stuff says: ★★★★

This is a model smart display, even if a few parts still need a tweak or two

Chromecast with Google TV (£60)

While you can still ‘cast’ apps from your phone with the new Chromecast, you can also choose what to watch from the new Google TV interface. This displays everything on Netflix, iPlayer and more in one place. There’s also a remote, while the Google Assistant button lets you dim the lights without getting off the sofa.

Stuff says ★★★★★

The best Chromecast so far but it's missing a few major apps

Nest Thermostat E (£199)

Combining minimalist style and AI, the Nest Learning Thermostat has long set the bar for smart heating. But it’s expensive. While the E is only £20 cheaper, you save a lot more by not needing expert installation. Some features are missing, but you can tweak the temperature from your phone and it will still auto-adjust depending on whether anyone’s in.

LIFX Clean (£17)

This smart bulb offers mood lighting that’s peak pandemic. With a few words to your voice assistant, you can have it blast your room with HEV (high energy visible) light, which kills nasties such as E.Coli. So without lifting a finger you can disinfect every surface and object. Currently only in the US, it’s awaiting approval over here.

Wyze Cam v3 ($24)

Successor to the hugely popular Wyze Cam v2, this one has the same 1080p resolution and two-way audio but gets a refreshed design with extreme weather protection in case you stick it outside, and twice as many infrared LEDs to improve its night vision. A materials shortage means demand is outstripping supply, so keep an eye out for stock.