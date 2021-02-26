Smart home week: Best broadband to boost your internet speeds

Compared to most ISPs’ bundled routers, the sleek and slim Smart Hub 2 is fairly modern and can be coupled with BT’s Complete Wi-Fi mesh system. It’s 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band, has seven antennas, and adds DECT functionality so it works with BT cordless phones without needing yet another hub.

Nice, but not exactly pub bragging rights. The proof is in the performance, and the Smart Hub 2 improves on its predecessor by maintaining stronger Wi-Fi signal strengths and being happily capable of juggling numerous connected devices. The only problem is, there’s no WPA3 encryption or Wi-Fi 6 support to futureproof you... and those beefier specs are useful when splitting bandwidth across multiple devices as they mean less slowdown from your gadgets – a key smart home battleground.

That said, BT has a pretty good record among providers for being ahead of the curve with its kit, so we might see both features on the Smart Hub 3.