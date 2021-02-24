Smart home week: The best Alexa enabled tech - tested

In partnership with Airthings

We yell the three-syllables 'A-lex-a' so frequently during our video calls, that one work colleague believed it was the name of one of our children.

Luckily, Alexa needs no home-schooling and is here to introduce some organisation into the household, the opposite of what you might expect from your offspring.

Vacuum cleaners, Wi-Fi light bulbs, video doorbells; there's nothing that intimidates Amazon's hottest asset, so here's a suitably varied list of some of Alexa's best performers to bring your home up-to-speed.