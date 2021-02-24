Features

Smart home week: The best Alexa enabled tech - tested

Prime picks for the king of the Amazon to help make home life easier – from the bedroom floor to kitchen hob
We yell the three-syllables 'A-lex-a' so frequently during our video calls, that one work colleague believed it was the name of one of our children.

Luckily, Alexa needs no home-schooling and is here to introduce some organisation into the household, the opposite of what you might expect from your offspring.

Vacuum cleaners, Wi-Fi light bulbs, video doorbells; there's nothing that intimidates Amazon's hottest asset, so here's a suitably varied list of some of Alexa's best performers to bring your home up-to-speed.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (£700)

Robot vacuum cleaners are one of those gadgets that will never stop feeling futuristic. And iRobot makes some of the best of them.

The Roomba i3+ costs a lot more than your average Henry, but it has premium features that were up to now only available in the even pricier Roomba i7+ and S9+ models. This includes Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which meant our droid not only cleaned after us, but after itself too. It emptied weeks’ worth of dirt and debris into the Clean Base (which doubles as the charging station) unaided, saving us from frequent visits to the bin. And if that wasn’t enough, it even captured waste in AllergenLock bags that block 99% of pollen and mould from getting up your nose.

Like the Terminator of tidying up, the i3+ systematically sweeps your home. It uses sensors to feel its way around while avoiding furniture that it might get stuck under – and while using three different brushes to loosen and lift and dirt from every crevice, even having a good old scrape at the skirting boards. As well as taking orders from Alexa, the i3+ can team up with iRobot’s Braava Jet M6 to vacuum then mop in a coordinated effort. And like all good servants, it’ll learn your habits and offer up schedules to suit you. It’ll even suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or during your pet’s shedding season. The only thing is, for another hundred quid you could pick up a Dyson 360 Heurist… so perhaps it comes down to your preferred smart home platform.

★★★★

The closest rival to Dyson’s robo-vac offers smart features that its rival can’t always match

Amazon Fire TV Cube (£110)

Reinventing the remote control, this second-gen set-top box makes home entertainment hands-free. So Alexa can turn your telly on and off, control the volume and go to specific shows – whether they’re on regular TV or streaming. An ultra-powerful chip means Alexa is quick to flick channels and ensures the Cube can handle 4K HDR content.

★★★★★

As long as your equipment plays ball, the Fire TV Cube offers a slick way to control your TV with your voice, while serving up the best streaming services and all the smarts of Alexa in one clever package.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (£120)

The brightest star in smart lighting remains Hue. The bulbs are expensive, but offer the richest range of tweaking tools… and now you can control them via Bluetooth. To use them with other smart home tech you’ll need a Zigbee bridge, but the Starter Kit includes one – or you could use the new Echo.

★★★★

It's a great product to get almost anyone started on adopting smart lighting for their home or office. Once set up and with the Hue app downloaded, it can practically change the way you use lights. It can potentially cut down the electricity bills but the initial investment needed is on the premium side.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (£12)

You could buy a connected kettle that boils a brew with a tap of an app… or you could save your money and use the Kasa smart plug to upgrade your existing appliances instead. As well as being low-cost and compact, it’s very quick to respond to Alexa voice commands. So you won’t have to wait long for that cuppa.

RING VIDEO DOORBELL 3 (£179)

A strong alternative to the Arlo on p40 at the exact same price, Ring’s latest Video Doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to visitors in 1080p HD. And as Ring is owned by Amazon, it’s no surprise it gets on with Alexa: your Echo can chime when you have guests, you can see camera footage on your Echo Show or Fire TV, and you can set lights to come on when the Ring detects movement at night.

Anova Culinary Precision Cooker (£199)

Sealing food in a bag, dropping it in hot water and hoping for the best is no way to guarantee a good meal. But precisely controlling the time and temperature with this improved version of Anova’s smart sous vide stick, on the other hand, definitely is – especially when you can bark orders at your virtual sous-chef.