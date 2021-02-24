Smart home week: The best Alexa enabled tech - tested

In partnership with Airthings
We yell the three-syllables 'A-lex-a' so frequently during our video calls, that one work colleague believed it was the name of one of our children.
Luckily, Alexa needs no home-schooling and is here to introduce some organisation into the household, the opposite of what you might expect from your offspring.
Vacuum cleaners, Wi-Fi light bulbs, video doorbells; there's nothing that intimidates Amazon's hottest asset, so here's a suitably varied list of some of Alexa's best performers to bring your home up-to-speed.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (£12)
You could buy a connected kettle that boils a brew with a tap of an app… or you could save your money and use the Kasa smart plug to upgrade your existing appliances instead. As well as being low-cost and compact, it’s very quick to respond to Alexa voice commands. So you won’t have to wait long for that cuppa.
RING VIDEO DOORBELL 3 (£179)
A strong alternative to the Arlo on p40 at the exact same price, Ring’s latest Video Doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to visitors in 1080p HD. And as Ring is owned by Amazon, it’s no surprise it gets on with Alexa: your Echo can chime when you have guests, you can see camera footage on your Echo Show or Fire TV, and you can set lights to come on when the Ring detects movement at night.
Anova Culinary Precision Cooker (£199)
Sealing food in a bag, dropping it in hot water and hoping for the best is no way to guarantee a good meal. But precisely controlling the time and temperature with this improved version of Anova’s smart sous vide stick, on the other hand, definitely is – especially when you can bark orders at your virtual sous-chef.