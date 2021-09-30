Slate protectors: the 11 best cases and covers for the iPad 10.2 (9th gen)

Just bagged yourself one of Apple’s new 10.2-inch tablets? Good news: if you’ve got a case kicking around from the previous two iPad generations, it should fit your ninth-gen slate.

But there’s no need to worry if you don’t: because its dimensions haven’t changed since 2019, there are plenty of covers available to fit the vanilla version of the iPad. And with the announcement of a 2021 upgrade, a slew of case makers have released fresh shells to celebrate.

So whether you want a folding folio, a rugged wrapper or a case with a built-in keyboard, the list below features our pick of the best iPad cases you can buy.