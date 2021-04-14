Single-use cups be gone: 10 of the best travel coffee cups for toastier joe on the go

In partnership with MPB.

Months of using single-use disposable cups during lockdown has undone months of good work, but with cafés now allowing resuable cups again, it's time to right those wrongs.

Besides keeping your caffeine hit hot for longer, replacing disposable cardboard with a reusable cup is far better for the planet - and can save you cash at countless cafés, too.

So, from sturdy stainless steel mugs to sustainably made coffee containers, skip the single-use and stash one of these vessels in your satchel. Don’t forget your loyalty card.