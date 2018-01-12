Screen therapy: the best TVs of CES 2018

England are all set to crash out of another major footballing tournament this year and that means only one thing in the world of tech: loads of people are about to get a new telly.

So CES 2018 has delivered in a big way with a slew of 4K, HDR sets from the likes of Sony, LG, Samsung and plenty of others. As anyone who’s got themselves an own-brand bargain screen on Black Friday knows, not all big screens are built equally.

That’s why we’ve rifled through all the big announcements from the blockbuster Las Vegas trade show to find the best new TVs of CES 2018.

Don’t worry, not all of them are prohibitively expensive to get ahold of either.