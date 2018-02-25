Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone X: the weigh-in

When it comes to battery capacity, the Galaxy S9 packs in about 10% more than the iPhone X – 3,000mAh instead of 2,716mAh. The Galaxy S8 had the same tally, though, and there's no huge difference between those handsets: both should last throughout the day with solid usage, although you could certainly push both to the brink sooner with lots of apps and games.

Both also offer wireless charging, so that's a plus. Both also have fast charging available, although Apple's solution requires a special USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C power adapter that supports USB power delivery. Also, Samsung's is twice as fast.

The Galaxy S9 also has a microSD slot for expandable storage, while the iPhone X just sticks with the internal cache you paid for. You'll get 64GB inside the S9, and you can choose between 64GB and 256GB models for the iPhone X.

Apple's TrueDepth sensor is one of the big highlights of the iPhone X experience, providing everything from impressive Face ID security to goofy, animated Animoji that mimic your own facial movements. The Galaxy S9 still has a fingerprint sensor, now with a more comfortable positioning below the back camera, plus it offers facial security and Samsung's own take on animated emoji.

Samsung also has a couple of exclusive perks of its own: Gear VR and DeX Station support. The Gear VR is Samsung's pretty great mobile virtual reality platform, wherein you strap the Galaxy S9 into a headset shell and then immerse yourself in games and apps.

The DeX Station isn't quite as exciting, but it could bring a practical boost for some users: you can use it to attach an external monitor to your smartphone and use it like a proper PC. And the new DeX dock for the Galaxy S9 actually lays the phone flat, letting you use the screen as a touchpad or keyboard as needed. That should make it a lot more worthwhile than the so-so original released with the S8.

Oh, and the Galaxy S9 keeps the 3.5mm headphone port. The iPhone X doesn't have that.