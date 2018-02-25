Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone X: the weigh-in

Apple and Samsung have waged war in the smartphone space for years and years now, and the battle between the iPhone X and the Galaxy S8 may be the best showdown to date.
But now Samsung is going one step further with the upcoming Galaxy S9. Granted, on the surface it's not that dramatic of an upgrade – nips and tucks, and incremental enhancements over last year's edition. But every bit counts when we're talking about fighting for your several hundred quid, not to mention your everyday attention.
Which will be the must-have handset this spring? Here's an early look based on the specs of the Galaxy S9 and our hands-on testing thus far.
Design: Eye-catching
When it comes to looks, you really can't go wrong with either of these handsets: they're two of the most striking smartphones on the market today. But they are very different.
Both have screen-centric designs, but the Galaxy S9 opts for a small bit of bezel on the top and bottom, while the screen itself curves on either side. Meanwhile, the iPhone X has that uniquely infamous notch on the top, but the upside is that there's very little bezel otherwise as the screen fills the entire front frame.
They're both beautiful, and both look luxurious and feel as expensive as they actually are. It's really up to your personal preference. The Galaxy S9 is essentially identical to last year's edition, while the iPhone X still feels like a one-of-a-kind… although the clones are coming.
Screen: They're close
As best as we can tell, the Galaxy S9 uses the same 5.8in Super AMOLED Quad HD display as the Galaxy S8. This is not a problem at all. The Galaxy S8's screen was arguably the best around last year, and it's hard to see how the Galaxy S9 could significantly improve on that.
But that also means that there aren't any significant gains over the iPhone X, which we'd say is almost on the same level as Samsung's own handsets. In fact, the panel is manufactured by Samsung!
Apple's OLED screen is a bit lower on resolution (it's 1125p compared to 1440p, or 571 pixels per inch vs. 458ppi) but looks super-crisp in person, plus the colours are spectacular and the True Tone tech keeps them lifelike in all scenarios. It also gets a little bit brighter, plus it has 3D Touch pressure-sensitivity – not the biggest enhancement, but it's a handy benefit.
Samsung's screen is technically better, but there's no great margin here – the iPhone X also has one of the best displays on the market today. We love both of them.
Camera: Sharper shooters
We haven't used the Galaxy S9 camera enough to make any kind of judgment here, but the Galaxy S8's camera was excellent and the S9's new features sound plenty compelling.
The standard S9 sticks with a single 12-megapixel back camera sensor, but now it has a wider f/1.5 aperture to pull in loads more light. And interestingly, it brings in an innovative new adjustable aperture feature, which automatically shifts to f/2.4 when there's enough light for the shot, thus allowing for better exposure, more detail and improved contrast.
We'll have to wait and see if that elevates the Galaxy S9 back into the top-tier of smartphone cameras after Samsung had its thunder stolen by the Google Pixel – and especially the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Meanwhile, the iPhone X comes incredibly close to the Pixel 2 with its dual-camera setup, with a pair of 12MP sensors: a wide-angle at f/1.8 and telephoto at f/2.4. You'll see more saturated colours, plenty of dynamic range, and crisp shots thanks to optical image stabilisation on both sensors. They can feel a little oversaturated at times, but overall the results are fabulous.
We'll have to wait and see how they really compare once we have the Galaxy S9 in for review, but both should be top-of-class options. Can the Galaxy S9 come out ahead?
Performance: Bionic power
Here's one area in which Apple maintains the advantage, at least when it comes to raw benchmark stats. The iPhone X's A11 Bionic chip is an absolute beast, towering over last year's Android competition by a dramatic margin. Geekbench scores show single-core performance of 4,204 and multi-core performance of 10,112.
According to BGR, a leaked benchmark test for the Exynos 9810 chip in the Galaxy S9 in the UK and elsewhere shows a single-core score of 3,648 and multi-core score of 8,894 – and yes, larger is better. That's closer than last year's Android chips got to Apple, but it's still a step down from the A11 Bionic.
And it's worse if you're in the U.S. and anywhere else where Samsung packs in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor instead. A leaked benchmark for that chip shows weaker scores, with a meager 2,400 single-core score and a respectable 8,100 on the multi-core test.
In any case, you may not see a big difference in everyday usage. We'd say the fastest Android phones are roughly on par with the iPhone X, after all. But Apple still has more power to play with when it comes to games, apps, media, and multitasking, and could show an edge when it comes to comparable content on both devices.
Battery and perks: Perks aplenty
When it comes to battery capacity, the Galaxy S9 packs in about 10% more than the iPhone X – 3,000mAh instead of 2,716mAh. The Galaxy S8 had the same tally, though, and there's no huge difference between those handsets: both should last throughout the day with solid usage, although you could certainly push both to the brink sooner with lots of apps and games.
Both also offer wireless charging, so that's a plus. Both also have fast charging available, although Apple's solution requires a special USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C power adapter that supports USB power delivery. Also, Samsung's is twice as fast.
The Galaxy S9 also has a microSD slot for expandable storage, while the iPhone X just sticks with the internal cache you paid for. You'll get 64GB inside the S9, and you can choose between 64GB and 256GB models for the iPhone X.
Apple's TrueDepth sensor is one of the big highlights of the iPhone X experience, providing everything from impressive Face ID security to goofy, animated Animoji that mimic your own facial movements. The Galaxy S9 still has a fingerprint sensor, now with a more comfortable positioning below the back camera, plus it offers facial security and Samsung's own take on animated emoji.
Samsung also has a couple of exclusive perks of its own: Gear VR and DeX Station support. The Gear VR is Samsung's pretty great mobile virtual reality platform, wherein you strap the Galaxy S9 into a headset shell and then immerse yourself in games and apps.
The DeX Station isn't quite as exciting, but it could bring a practical boost for some users: you can use it to attach an external monitor to your smartphone and use it like a proper PC. And the new DeX dock for the Galaxy S9 actually lays the phone flat, letting you use the screen as a touchpad or keyboard as needed. That should make it a lot more worthwhile than the so-so original released with the S8.
Oh, and the Galaxy S9 keeps the 3.5mm headphone port. The iPhone X doesn't have that.
Initial verdict: We say S9 (probably)
Apple's iPhone X is one hell of a smartphone, and if you want the best of the best from Apple, it's the phone to get. Likewise, if you don't have OS loyalties and have a thousand quid to burn on a super-premium phone, it really does live up to the hype.
However, most people don't want to spend £999+ on a smartphone – and we don't blame you at all. Apple's phone remains out of reach for a lot of buyers, but at TKTK, the Galaxy S9 is a bit more approachable. And in all the ways that count, it's just as good of a phone, if not better in some ways.
The iPhone X wins on processing power while the Galaxy S9 comes slightly ahead on screen quality, while design is subjective and the jury is still out on the camera battle here. Samsung has lots of perks that Apple lacks, though, and Apple's perks don't necessarily warrant the extra TKTK.
If the Galaxy S9 lives up to its potential – that is, being a slightly better Galaxy S8 – then we'll have no trouble recommending both of these handsets. But the Galaxy S9 looks to be the better option for most buyers, providing a top-tier flagship experience for quite a bit less cash. We'll update this once we've reviewed the S9, however, in case the final product doesn't match our expectations.