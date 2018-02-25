Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Google Pixel 2 XL: the weigh-in

The Pixel 2 XL is Google's ultimate vision of an Android phone, and it's a pretty fantastic one at that – the killer camera, gorgeous screen, and pure OS experience make it a strong pick.

But there are phones we covet above the Pixel 2 XL: the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which are approaching nearly a year on the market and remain our favourite phones today. But maybe not tomorrow, since the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were just announced and seem poised to supplant their predecessors as the must-have flagships.

The Galaxy S9 Plus and the Pixel 2 XL are very comparable in a lot of ways, but each has its perks – and if you're about to splash out on a pricey phone, there are reasons to consider each of these above the other. Here's how this battle looks based on early specs and our hands-on impressions of the S9 Plus.